Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives $171.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

CBRL opened at $135.40 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $106.92 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 196.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.