Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Barclays

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CVET. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Covetrus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $23.20 on Monday. Covetrus has a one year low of $18.74 and a one year high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07.

In related news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $751,158.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $39,637.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,538.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,074. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,003,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Covetrus by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,893,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,293,000 after acquiring an additional 972,278 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Covetrus by 307.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 876,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after acquiring an additional 661,551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Covetrus by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,888,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,530,000 after acquiring an additional 585,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Covetrus by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 542,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,258,000 after acquiring an additional 318,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

