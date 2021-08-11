Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 65.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Shares of CUZ opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $40.63.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.