Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coursera Inc. is an online learning platform. It partners with university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including Guided Projects, courses, Specializations, certificates and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Coursera Inc. is based in Mountain View, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coursera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

NASDAQ COUR opened at $37.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.40. Coursera has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 15,402 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $631,790.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chun Yu Wong sold 143,788 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $5,761,585.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 889,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,630,203.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 514,980 shares of company stock valued at $20,555,883.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $952,060,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth $262,230,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,689,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400,743 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth $69,750,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth $45,002,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

