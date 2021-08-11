Cortexyme Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,834 call options on the company. This is an increase of 4,411% compared to the typical volume of 85 call options.

CRTX opened at $120.21 on Wednesday. Cortexyme has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $121.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.13. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cortexyme news, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,187,697.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $30,332.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cortexyme by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Cortexyme by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cortexyme by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Cortexyme by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

