Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Trading 8.4% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s share price traded up 8.4% during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $72.80 and last traded at $72.80. 1,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 248,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.14.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

In other Cortexyme news, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,187,697.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $30,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Cortexyme by 12.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 3.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cortexyme by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cortexyme by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cortexyme by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

