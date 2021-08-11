Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Corning by 6.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning by 4.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Corning by 2.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corning by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 278,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $824,076.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,399 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.89 per share, for a total transaction of $60,003.11. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,229 shares of company stock valued at $179,767 and have sold 119,937 shares valued at $5,226,337. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

