Cormark Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of CF stock opened at C$13.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1-year low of C$6.18 and a 1-year high of C$14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.46.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported C$1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.53. The firm had revenue of C$692.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$576.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

