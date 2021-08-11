CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) received a €15.00 ($17.65) target price from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.12% from the company’s previous close.

CCAP has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on CORESTATE Capital in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on CORESTATE Capital and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €22.20 ($26.12).

ETR:CCAP traded down €0.12 ($0.14) on Wednesday, reaching €13.03 ($15.33). 51,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36. CORESTATE Capital has a 12 month low of €10.43 ($12.27) and a 12 month high of €20.62 ($24.26).

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

