CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.38%.

CPLG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter worth $134,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPLG traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 127,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,079. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.99. CorePoint Lodging has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $14.65.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

