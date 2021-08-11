Copeland Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Morningstar worth $9,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Morningstar by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $261.69 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.53 and a 52-week high of $270.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.67. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th.

In other Morningstar news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,208 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.61, for a total transaction of $2,851,910.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,605,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,425,715.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total transaction of $66,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,691,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,415,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,294 shares of company stock valued at $68,245,279 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

