Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 4,316 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 742.0% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 25,155 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 287,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 245,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 14.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 467,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,442,000 after purchasing an additional 59,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 15.5% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $132.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.28. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $132.25.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.89 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

