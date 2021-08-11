Copeland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Medtronic by 608.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

MDT stock opened at $125.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.35. The company has a market capitalization of $168.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.44 and a 1-year high of $132.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

