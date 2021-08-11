Copeland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 364,734 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $80,391,000 after acquiring an additional 64,964 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 462 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $221.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.31. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $144.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.50.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

