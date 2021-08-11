Copeland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,081,410,000 after buying an additional 211,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,216,000 after purchasing an additional 225,572 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,424,000 after purchasing an additional 757,062 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,136,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,820,000 after purchasing an additional 204,250 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,904,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,641,000 after purchasing an additional 34,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $268.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.82 and a 12 month high of $270.39.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

