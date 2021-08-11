Copeland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,989 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 107.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 34.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 102.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.20, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

