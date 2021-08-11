Copeland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Morningstar worth $9,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth $1,167,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $100,260,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 24.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $261.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.53 and a 1-year high of $270.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 275 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total value of $66,594.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,691,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,415,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total value of $63,232.29. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,390,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,278,431.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,294 shares of company stock valued at $68,245,279 in the last ninety days. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

