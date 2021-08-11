Copeland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Zoetis by 97.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter worth $45,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.58.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $198.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $207.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

