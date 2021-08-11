CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices.

Shares of CooTek (Cayman) stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. CooTek has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.67.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.00 million. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 4,961.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that CooTek will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTK. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CooTek (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $600,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) in the first quarter worth $430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CooTek (Cayman) by 58.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) in the first quarter worth $43,000. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources.

