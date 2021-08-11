Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter worth about $3,704,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter worth about $958,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Gartner by 22.2% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter worth about $210,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

Shares of IT opened at $291.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.60. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.86 and a 52-week high of $299.49.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

