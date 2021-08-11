Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 86 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,192,243,000 after buying an additional 1,952,233 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,039,000 after buying an additional 1,413,819 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Danaher by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after buying an additional 1,234,748 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after buying an additional 786,018 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1,085.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 618,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,131,000 after buying an additional 566,009 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $308.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.90. The firm has a market cap of $220.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $192.51 and a 12-month high of $312.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,031 shares of company stock worth $16,563,181. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

