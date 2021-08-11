Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 16,151 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,151 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock opened at $102.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.