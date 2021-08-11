Convergence Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,074 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,689,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,017 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,430 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marketfield Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,829,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Siebert Williams Shank raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.10.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $68.73 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.82.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

