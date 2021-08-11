Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $396,000 in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,654.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,882 shares of company stock valued at $275,639. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

