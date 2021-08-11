Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in OneMain by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in OneMain by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneMain alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014,530.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMF opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.82.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.