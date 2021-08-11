Convergence Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Bruker by 20.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,921,000 after purchasing an additional 85,446 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Bruker by 30.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Bruker by 58.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bruker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 95.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,494,000 after acquiring an additional 587,464 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRKR opened at $82.61 on Wednesday. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $84.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

