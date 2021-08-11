Contrasting Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) and Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC)

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) and Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.3% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Premier Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Premier Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Farmers National Banc and Premier Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers National Banc 0 0 3 0 3.00 Premier Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

Farmers National Banc currently has a consensus price target of $17.75, indicating a potential upside of 12.34%. Premier Financial has a consensus price target of $28.75, indicating a potential downside of 3.39%. Given Farmers National Banc’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Farmers National Banc is more favorable than Premier Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Financial has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Farmers National Banc and Premier Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers National Banc $149.48 million 2.99 $41.88 million $1.57 10.06 Premier Financial $318.63 million 3.48 $63.08 million $2.76 10.78

Premier Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers National Banc. Farmers National Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Premier Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers National Banc and Premier Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers National Banc 34.12% 15.60% 1.72% Premier Financial 38.97% 13.63% 1.84%

Dividends

Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Premier Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Farmers National Banc pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Premier Financial pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Farmers National Banc has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Premier Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Premier Financial beats Farmers National Banc on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services. The company also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, and employee benefit plans; retirement services; property and casualty insurance products and services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities. It operates through forty locations in northeastern region of Ohio and one location in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Canfield, Ohio.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans. The company was founded in June 1995 and is headquartered in Defiance, OH.

