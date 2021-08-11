Contrasting Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) & H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT)

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) and H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Scientific and H-CYTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific 4.56% 12.76% 6.43% H-CYTE -360.87% N/A -52.23%

81.7% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of H-CYTE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Boston Scientific and H-CYTE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific 0 3 11 1 2.87 H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boston Scientific currently has a consensus price target of $48.91, suggesting a potential upside of 14.68%. Given Boston Scientific’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Boston Scientific is more favorable than H-CYTE.

Risk and Volatility

Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H-CYTE has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boston Scientific and H-CYTE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific $9.91 billion 6.11 -$82.00 million $0.96 44.43 H-CYTE $2.15 million 2.81 -$6.46 million N/A N/A

H-CYTE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boston Scientific.

Summary

Boston Scientific beats H-CYTE on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities. The Cardiovascular segment comprises of technologies or diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular disorders including structural heart conditions. The MedSurg segment focuses on Endoscopy, which provides devices to diagnose and treat a broad range of gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions with innovative and invasive technologies. The company was founded by John E. Abele and Pete Michael Nicholas on June 29, 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

H-CYTE Company Profile

H-Cyte, Inc. engages in the developing and delivering treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. It offers DenerveX device, which provides pain relief from facet joint syndrome. The company was founded by Scott M. W. Haufe and Steven Gorlin on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

