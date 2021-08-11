Content Neutrality Network Market Capitalization Achieves $2.80 Million (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 36.4% against the U.S. dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and $51,075.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00057229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00015986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $415.18 or 0.00888896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00112683 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00043233 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

