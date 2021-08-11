Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $63.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.68 million. On average, analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CPSS traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,621. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 16.79 and a current ratio of 16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $117.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.73.

CPSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

