comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Position Cut by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 978,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,219 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in comScore were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCOR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in comScore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in comScore during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new position in comScore during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in comScore during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in comScore by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on comScore in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Irwin Gotlieb acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. comScore, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $251.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.18.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). comScore had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that comScore, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

