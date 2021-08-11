Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Compass Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $712.00.

CMPGY opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.96 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

