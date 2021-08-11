Comparing Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) & Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ)

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) and Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Weatherford International and Dril-Quip’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dril-Quip $364.97 million 2.65 -$30.77 million $0.25 109.16

Weatherford International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dril-Quip.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Weatherford International and Dril-Quip, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weatherford International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dril-Quip 1 4 0 0 1.80

Dril-Quip has a consensus price target of $28.41, indicating a potential upside of 4.10%. Given Dril-Quip’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dril-Quip is more favorable than Weatherford International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Weatherford International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Dril-Quip shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Dril-Quip shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Weatherford International and Dril-Quip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A Dril-Quip -14.78% -2.30% -2.06%

Summary

Weatherford International beats Dril-Quip on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems. The company was founded by Larry E. Reimert, Gary W. Loveless, Gary D. Smith and J. Mike Walker in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

