Comparing Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CubeSmart has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and CubeSmart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Realty Trust 0 3 3 1 2.71 CubeSmart 1 4 3 0 2.25

Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $32.71, suggesting a potential upside of 7.44%. CubeSmart has a consensus target price of $41.44, suggesting a potential downside of 17.08%. Given Healthcare Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Healthcare Realty Trust is more favorable than CubeSmart.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and CubeSmart’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Realty Trust $499.63 million 8.87 $72.19 million $1.65 18.45 CubeSmart $679.18 million 14.85 $165.62 million $1.72 29.06

CubeSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Realty Trust. Healthcare Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Healthcare Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays out 73.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CubeSmart pays out 79.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Healthcare Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CubeSmart has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Healthcare Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of CubeSmart shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of CubeSmart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and CubeSmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Realty Trust 7.70% 1.99% 1.03% CubeSmart 24.30% 9.83% 3.93%

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 11.9 million square feet nationwide.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

