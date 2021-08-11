Comparing Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) & Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) and Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ecopetrol and Continental Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecopetrol 1 1 2 0 2.25 Continental Resources 3 10 7 0 2.20

Ecopetrol currently has a consensus price target of $13.57, indicating a potential upside of 3.25%. Continental Resources has a consensus price target of $34.48, indicating a potential downside of 6.79%. Given Ecopetrol’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ecopetrol is more favorable than Continental Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Ecopetrol and Continental Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecopetrol 13.23% 7.49% 2.95% Continental Resources 9.47% 7.09% 3.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ecopetrol and Continental Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecopetrol $13.66 billion 1.98 $2.06 billion $0.28 46.93 Continental Resources $2.59 billion 5.26 -$596.87 million ($1.17) -31.62

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than Continental Resources. Continental Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecopetrol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Ecopetrol shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Continental Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 82.4% of Continental Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Continental Resources has a beta of 3.35, suggesting that its stock price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 9,127 kilometers of crude oil and multi-purpose pipelines. In addition, the company manufactures and commercializes polypropylene resins, compounds, and masterbatches; and offers refined and petrochemical products, and biofuels, as well as industrial service sales to customers. It has operations in Colombia, the United States, Asia, Central America and the Caribbean, Europe, South America, and internationally. Ecopetrol S.A. has a strategic alliance with Occidental Petroleum Corporation. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de PetrÃ³leos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was incorporated in 1948 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2020, its proved reserves were 1,104 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with proved developed reserves of 627 MMBoe. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

