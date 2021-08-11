Comparing Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) and Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.0% of Beyond Meat shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Beyond Meat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Oatly Group and Beyond Meat, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oatly Group 0 7 8 0 2.53 Beyond Meat 6 8 4 0 1.89

Oatly Group presently has a consensus target price of 30.92, indicating a potential upside of 62.12%. Beyond Meat has a consensus target price of $125.25, indicating a potential downside of 1.09%. Given Oatly Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oatly Group is more favorable than Beyond Meat.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oatly Group and Beyond Meat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oatly Group $421.35 million 26.79 -$60.36 million N/A N/A Beyond Meat $406.79 million 19.63 -$52.75 million ($0.60) -211.05

Beyond Meat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oatly Group.

Profitability

This table compares Oatly Group and Beyond Meat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oatly Group N/A N/A N/A Beyond Meat -20.11% -25.16% -10.46%

Summary

Oatly Group beats Beyond Meat on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in MalmÃ¶, Sweden.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc., a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks. The company sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience store, natural retailer channels, restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools, as well as through an e-commerce site. The company was formerly known as Savage River, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Meat, Inc. in September 2018. Beyond Meat, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

