Comparing 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) & Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) and Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Overstock.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A Overstock.com 12.61% 33.28% 16.92%

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Overstock.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $81.86 million 7.99 -$12.53 million N/A N/A Overstock.com $2.55 billion 1.17 $56.00 million $1.24 55.84

Overstock.com has higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.Com.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for 1stdibs.Com and Overstock.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 2 4 0 2.67 Overstock.com 0 0 5 0 3.00

1stdibs.Com currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.38%. Overstock.com has a consensus target price of $114.67, suggesting a potential upside of 65.61%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than Overstock.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Overstock.com shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Overstock.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Overstock.com beats 1stdibs.Com on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc. operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers. The MVI segment consists of the Medici business. The company was founded by Patrick Michael Byrne on May 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

