Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 24.12%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Vehicle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $13.61. The firm has a market cap of $318.56 million, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 17,494.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

