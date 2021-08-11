Commercial Metals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,407 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,463% compared to the typical volume of 218 call options.
NYSE:CMC opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.53.
Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 307,618 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813,741 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 22.1% in the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 18,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at $296,000. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.
Commercial Metals Company Profile
Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.
