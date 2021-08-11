Commercial Metals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,407 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,463% compared to the typical volume of 218 call options.

NYSE:CMC opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.53.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 307,618 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813,741 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 22.1% in the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 18,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at $296,000. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

