Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.27 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will report $342.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $346.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $336.50 million. Commerce Bancshares posted sales of $345.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

CBSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth $130,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBSH stock opened at $71.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

