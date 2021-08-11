Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Comfort Systems USA has increased its dividend by 44.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Comfort Systems USA has a dividend payout ratio of 13.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.10. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 19.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, FIX restated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $726,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,471.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

