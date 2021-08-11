Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cohen & Company Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:COHN opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, CFO Joseph W. Jr. Pooler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,046.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas Listman sold 8,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $210,037.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $155,719.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,507 shares of company stock worth $707,938. Company insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

