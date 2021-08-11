Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,079 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $7,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 38,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 3.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,023,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,237,000 after buying an additional 147,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 6,818.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CGNX. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

