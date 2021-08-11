Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Shares Up 18.3%

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) shot up 18.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.52 and last traded at $5.42. 11,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,373,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth $91,957,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth $13,852,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth $10,676,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth $7,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

