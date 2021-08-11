Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on August 26th

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Clipper Realty has increased its dividend payment by 2.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:CLPR traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.36. 60,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,064. Clipper Realty has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $134.29 million, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clipper Realty will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

CLPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Clipper Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clipper Realty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Clipper Realty worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

