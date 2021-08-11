Clear Street Markets LLC Takes $916,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $77.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.93. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

