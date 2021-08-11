Clear Street Markets LLC Increases Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 247.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Chemours alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

The Chemours stock opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. Analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,029,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $102,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,005 shares of company stock worth $1,638,024 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.