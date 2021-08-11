Clear Street Markets LLC Buys 2,933 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Shares of HON opened at $231.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $160.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.21 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

