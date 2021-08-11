Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires New Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR opened at $766.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $717.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.46 and a 52 week high of $777.15.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $798.57.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $23,013,934. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.