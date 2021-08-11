Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY)

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MONDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $56.27 on Monday. Mondi has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.12.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

